Wonders take their roots deeply in the tapestry of everyday lives. Anyone can experience them anytime, anywhere. At WūJīMāChā, driven by a profound love for all, we capture those extraordinary moments through various media, in an authentic, rigorous and accessible manner.
If you know what we mean and share our vision, we invite you to join us in sharing your wonders, as we collaborate together to reach a broader audience and build a strong, sustainable community.
「奇妙」深深紮根於日常生活之中。 人人皆可隨時隨地體驗它們。 在 WūJīMāChā，我們通過多種媒介，懷著對世間一切的深愛，以真實、嚴謹和平易近人的方式捕捉那些非凡時刻。
如果你也有類似的感悟，並與我們有相同的願景，我們邀請你與我們一起分享你的「奇妙」。讓我們攜手合作，讓更多人了解我們，共同建立一個穩固的、可持續發展的社區。
In essence, we are seeking people who are proactive and eager to share the progress of their genuine passions of any kind, driven by a profound love for all.
We believe that valuable thoughts and projects should be available to those who need them without artificial constraints, especially capitalistic ones. That is why we encourage you to share your work under a Creative Commons license. We are also committed to assisting in developing a paid version of your work, enabling you to monetize and promote your work effectively.
Share your original discoveries and genuine cares. Tell from your own experiences and for yourself, not others. Our readers will appreciate your genuineness, as your intention is not to educate, challenge or change but simply to present.
Ensure logical coherence in your content. Avoid repetitive thoughts and make each transition meaningful. This principle applies across any medium.
Avoid jargon during revisions. Turn nouns into concrete verbs. Use concise sentence structure. Nonetheless, there is no need to worry—we prioritize the essence of your content over rhetoric. If your work is selected, our editors will assist in refining it.
簡而言之，我們正在尋找那些積極主動且熱衷分享他們真正熱愛之事之進展的人們。他們的熱愛源於對世間一切的深愛。
我們認為有價值的思想和項目應該無條件提供給需要的人，特別是在資本約束之外。 這就是為什麼我們鼓勵你在創用CC授權下分享你的作品。 我們也致力於協助開發你作品的付費版本，使你能夠有效地賺取報酬並推廣你的作品。
分享你的原創發現和真正所關心之事。從自己的經歷出發，為自己而不是他人講述。我們的讀者將欣賞你的真誠，因為你的意圖不是教育、挑戰或改變，而只是呈現。
確保你的內容在邏輯上連貫。 避免重複的想法，使每一步過渡都有意義。 這條原則適用於任何媒介。
在修改時避免使用行業術語。 將名詞轉換為具體的動詞。 使用簡潔的句構。 儘管如此，不用擔心 — 我們優先考慮你內容的實質而不是修辭。 如果你的作品被選中，我們的編輯將協助精煉它。
Pre-2027: Expect to hear back within 12 months from the date of submission.
Post-2027: Expect to hear back within 3 months from the date of submission.
2027年前：預計自提交日期起12個月內收到回應。
2027年後：預計自提交日期起3個月內收到回應。