What We Expect From You and Your Submission

Action-Takers

In essence, we are seeking people who are proactive and eager to share the progress of their genuine passions of any kind, driven by a profound love for all.

Open Access

We believe that valuable thoughts and projects should be available to those who need them without artificial constraints, especially capitalistic ones. That is why we encourage you to share your work under a Creative Commons license. We are also committed to assisting in developing a paid version of your work, enabling you to monetize and promote your work effectively.

Authenticity

Share your original discoveries and genuine cares. Tell from your own experiences and for yourself, not others. Our readers will appreciate your genuineness, as your intention is not to educate, challenge or change but simply to present.

Rigor

Ensure logical coherence in your content. Avoid repetitive thoughts and make each transition meaningful. This principle applies across any medium.

Accessibility

Avoid jargon during revisions. Turn nouns into concrete verbs. Use concise sentence structure. Nonetheless, there is no need to worry—we prioritize the essence of your content over rhetoric. If your work is selected, our editors will assist in refining it.