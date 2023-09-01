Commerce Disclosure

Legal Name:

To Junshi

Address:

We will disclose without delay if requested.

Phone number:

We will disclose without delay if requested.

Email address:

[email protected]

Head of Operations:

WūJīMāChā

Additional fees:

none.

Exchanges & Returns Policy:

We do not offer refunds or exchanges on downloaded digital products. Please review product details carefully prior to purchase. All sales are final for digital downloads. Thank you for understanding!

Delivery times:

Digital products are delivered directly by download, so you'll have instant access to your files. After completing your order, you'll receive an email with a link to download your product. Be sure to check your spam folder if you don't see the email.

Accepted payment methods:

All major credit/debit cards and Paypal.

Payment period:

All payments are processed immediately.