Commerce Disclosure

Legal Name:
To Junshi
Address:
We will disclose without delay if requested.
Phone number:
We will disclose without delay if requested.
Email address:
[email protected]
Head of Operations:
WūJīMāChā
Additional fees:
none.
Exchanges & Returns Policy:
We do not offer refunds or exchanges on downloaded digital products. Please review product details carefully prior to purchase. All sales are final for digital downloads. Thank you for understanding!
Delivery times:
Digital products are delivered directly by download, so you'll have instant access to your files. After completing your order, you'll receive an email with a link to download your product. Be sure to check your spam folder if you don't see the email.
Accepted payment methods:
All major credit/debit cards and Paypal.
Payment period:
All payments are processed immediately.