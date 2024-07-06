[24E01]「閉目養神」 | "Resting with Closed Eyes"

類別｜ Category

Zizheng 在一次閒聊中不斷追問他的姥爺「閉目養神」究竟爲何。老年人精神慢慢消退，自然會把它回收；這同「打坐」、「冥想」有關係嗎？

追問沒有得到語言上的解答；但從豁達的態度中可見一斑。

During a casual conversation, Zizheng kept asking his grandpa what he meant by "resting with closed eyes." It seems that as people age, their energy naturally declines and they find ways to conserve it; how does this relate to “meditation”?

The probing did not yield a verbal answer but a glimpse of the carefree attitude was evident.

