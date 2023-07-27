[23E02] Digital Nomad: Consuming Life Experiences | 消費人生經歷的「數字遊民」

Category | 類別

Life & Work｜生活 & 工作

Language | 語言

Chinese | 中文

Recording | 錄音

[23E02]

Summary | 概述

The digital nomad identity could turn wanderers into voracious consumers - not of goods, but of life experiences. When they wield money yet spurn genuine engagement with the local land and its people, destinations commodified, cultures deteriorated. People chance slipping into the abyss of being transient guests for life, never lived.

Responsible and thus sustainable tourism ensures a possibility for sincere dialogue between cultures, but it demands both visitors and locals to keep a warm and open heart.

「數字游民」這種身份，可將漂泊者變成貪婪的人生經歷而非商品的消費者。當他們手握資金，卻不願積極瞭解當地的土地和人們時，目的地就容易被商品化，文化也會衰落。人们可能會墜入深渊，成为短暂停留的过客，不曾活過。

负责任而因此可持续的旅游业为不同文化之间的真诚交流提供了可能，但這需要游客和当地人都懷有一颗溫暖友善與包容开放的心。

Voices | 聲音

Zizheng

虎皮蛋蛋卷

About | 關於

Architectural Observation, Art & Philosophy, Field Recording, Life & Work—the WūJīMāChā Dialogue documents everyday conversations in a somehow dusted but never polished fashion. Conversations are conducted mostly in Mandarin Chinese and English, supported by bilingual summaries.

建築性觀察、藝術 & 哲學、環境錄音、生活 & 工作——「WūJīMāChā 對話」以一種略微推敲但不曾精雕細琢的方式記錄日常對話。語言爲中文普通話和英文，並配有雙語摘要。

