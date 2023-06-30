[23E01] Northern Morocco Impression | 摩洛哥北部印象

Category | 類別

Field Recording | 環境錄音

Recording | 錄音

[23E01]

Intro | 簡介

Mixed Recordings from Fes, Iche, Figuig, Marrakesh of Morocco: Sounds of Prayers and Life.

來自摩洛哥菲斯、伊切、菲吉格和馬拉喀什的混合錄音： 祈禱與生活的聲音。

Feel free to share your comments with us via email (please specify the episode title): [email protected]. For any other feedback, feel free to email us at: [email protected].

歡迎通過郵件和我們分享您的評論（請註明針對的錄音題目)：[email protected]。有關其它任何反饋，歡迎發送郵件至： [email protected]。

About | 關於

Architectural Observation, Art & Philosophy, Field Recording, Life & Work. WūJīMāChā Podcast documents observations and reflections to inspire and promote actions.

建築性觀察、藝術 & 哲學、環境錄音、生活 & 工作。「WūJīMāChā 瞭望台」記錄觀察和思考，從而啓發和推動行動。

