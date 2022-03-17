Skip to main content
WūJīMāChā
Field Recording
Published on Apr 17, 2022

[22E04] 冰雹轉晴

by Wang, Zizheng | 王子正
[22E04] 冰雹轉晴
·

類別 | Category

環境錄音系列

Recording | 錄音

Intro | 介紹

自此期起新增「環境錄音」系列類別，並將以往相關錄音匯總（見「相關錄音」）。

希望對生活中細微的忠實捕捉能夠爲在上海、邊境地區、以及所有因新冠疫情被限制的大家帶來哪怕只是片刻的慰藉。

祝願大家身體和精神健康。

錄製人 | Recorder

About | 關於

Architectural Observation, Art & Philosophy, Field Recording, Life & Work.
建築性觀察、藝術 & 哲學、環境錄音、生活 & 工作。

WūJīMāChā Podcast documents observations and reflections to inspire and promote actions. 「WūJīMāChā 瞭望台」記錄觀察和思考，從而啓發和推動行動。

Updates monthly. 每月更新

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
