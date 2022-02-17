[22E03] "aRb"

Recording | 錄音

[22E03]

Intro | 介紹

常聽到「亞洲語言傾向於省略主語」這樣的論點。但亞洲語言究竟省略了什麼？ 「省略主語」是什麼含義呢？討論的靈感來源於維特根斯坦《邏輯哲學論》中的一段話。

Voices | 聲音

Notes | 筆記

《邏輯哲學論》有關的段落：「Instead of, ‘The complex sign “aRb” says that a stands to b in the relation R’, we ought to put, ‘That “a” stands to “b” in a certain relation says that aRb.’(3.1432)」

