[22E02] Essay+ 「縱書卷軸」排版誕生始末

Recording | 錄音

Intro | 介紹

爲何 WūJīMāChā Essay+ 中文版 要做正體豎排的電子雜誌？這個決定究竟是怎麼來的？編輯組首次相聚，一起回顧了「縱書卷軸」排版的誕生過程，以及團隊成員之間關於設計上的取捨。

Voices | 聲音

林檎

Jinglong，Essay+ 編輯

eno，Essay+ 排版設計：https://twitter.com/enokoneko

Toto，Essay+ 排版設計 & 工程：https://twitter.com/toto_minai

Zizheng，Essay+ 編輯 & 排版設計: https://zizhengw.github.io/

Yueeie，Essay+ 校對

Notes | 筆記

Toto 的 Tategaki 項目：https://github.com/Denkiame/Tategaki

歡迎通過郵件和我們分享您的評論（請註明針對的錄音題目)：[email protected]

有關其它任何反饋，歡迎發送郵件至： [email protected]

About | 關於

Architectural Observation, Art & Philosophy, Life & Work. 建築性觀察，藝術 & 哲學，生活 & 工作。

WūJīMāChā Podcast documents observations and reflections to inspire and promote actions. 「WūJīMāChā 瞭望台」記錄觀察和思考，從而啓發和推動行動。

Updates monthly. 每月更新

Subscribe to stay connected with us for latest podcast, essay, and project updates. 您可通過 RSS，播客客戶端，郵件等途徑訂閱我們的播客和更多內容更新：訂閱方法

Donate & Contribute | 捐助 & 其它方式支持

If you find our contents enjoyable and like the way we do things, please consider contributing by donating, joining particular projects, and so on to help WūJīMāChā remain sustainable: details. 如果您喜歡我們的內容並認可我們的做事方式，請考慮通過捐助，參與具體項目等方式讓 WūJīMāChā 得以良性運轉：詳情