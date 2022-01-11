Skip to main content
WūJīMāChā
Life & Work
Published on Feb 11, 2022

[22E02] Essay+ 「縱書卷軸」排版誕生始末

爲何 WūJīMāChā Essay+ 中文版 要做正體豎排的電子雜誌？這個決定究竟是怎麼來的？編輯組首次相聚，一起回顧了「縱書卷軸」排版的誕生過程，以及團隊成員之間關於設計上的取捨。

by Qin LIN, Jinglong Yang, eno, Wang, Zizheng | 王子正, and Yueeie Liu
Published onFeb 11, 2022
·

Recording | 錄音

Intro | 介紹

爲何 WūJīMāChā Essay+ 中文版 要做正體豎排的電子雜誌？這個決定究竟是怎麼來的？編輯組首次相聚，一起回顧了「縱書卷軸」排版的誕生過程，以及團隊成員之間關於設計上的取捨。

Voices | 聲音

Notes | 筆記

Comments & Feedback | 評論 & 反饋

歡迎通過郵件和我們分享您的評論（請註明針對的錄音題目)：[email protected]

有關其它任何反饋，歡迎發送郵件至： [email protected]

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
