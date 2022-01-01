Skip to main content
WūJīMāChā
Architectural Observation
Published on Jan 01, 2022

[22E01] 亮度、清晰度

现代建筑对于光照的大量需求，究竟来自于怎样的缺失？黑暗之中的事物能否保持清晰？Zizheng 和 Jinglong 從光的性質談起，思索著數字時代人與物的交互方式。

by Jinglong Yang and Wang, Zizheng | 王子正
·

Recording | 錄音

Intro | 介紹

Voices | 聲音

Notes | 筆記

拉薩老房子——牆體厚，窗戶小，進光少，但清晰：

《龍貓的家》，宫崎骏：https://book.douban.com/subject/35058684/

《卡拉馬佐夫兄弟》，陀思妥耶夫斯基：https://book.douban.com/subject/25887924/

《张岪与木心》，陈丹青：https://book.douban.com/subject/34800055/

《築·居·思》，海德格爾

《屏幕與痕跡》，Jinglong：https://www.wujimacha.com/pub/screen-and-imprint-tc

《思考，在數字媒介中》，Zizheng：https://www.wujimacha.com/pub/thinking-in-the-digital-medium-tc

Comments & Feedback | 評論 & 反饋

歡迎通過郵件和我們分享您的評論（請註明針對的錄音題目)：[email protected]

有關其它任何反饋，歡迎發送郵件至： [email protected]

About | 關於

Architectural Observation, Art & Philosophy, Life & Work.
建築性觀察，藝術 & 哲學，生活 & 工作。

WūJīMāChā Podcast documents observations and reflections to inspire and promote actions.
「WūJīMāChā 瞭望台」記錄觀察和思考，從而啓發和推動行動。

Updates monthly.
每月更新

