[21E10] 當現實空間轉變爲社交網絡時間軸

「有一種奇妙的感覺： 你在物理空間遇到的人類，就好像是你在刷朋友圈的時間軸遇到的人類。」互聯網公司線下實體商鋪將線上的虛擬交互邏輯移植到原先的線下現實空間。在如此時空，虛幻中藏匿着真實。生活因此變得更加複雜且更有挑戰性。
Zizheng: https://zizhengw.github.io/
Jinglong
Architectural Observation, Art and Philosophy, Life and Work. At WūJīMāChā, we build physical space-time to manifest what's already there: https://www.wujimacha.com/
Episode Catalogue: https://www.wujimacha.com/podcast