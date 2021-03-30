[21E06] 紀念 Ms. Lise van Boxel | In Memory of Ms. Lise van Boxel

Recording

[21E06]

Intro

This special episode is dedicated to Ms. Lise van Boxel, Nietzsche scholar and our former Tutor at St. John’s College. As we traced back in memory her teachings and personal qualities, we found that intellectual heritage came in a form distinct from the intellect, and life was breathed at moments unnoticed. Perhaps at this special time a commemoration suggests fewer things than a conversation, which is endearing and “polytropos” enough to recall less of our loss, but more of her givings.

The episode is conducted in Mandarin Chinese.

Voices

Zizheng Wang (St. John’s College, Santa Fe Alumnus, Class of 2017): https://zizhengw.github.io/

Jinglong Yang (St. John’s College, Santa Fe Alumnus, Class of 2018)

Notes

Latest work by Ms. Lise van Boxel

Warspeak: Nietzsche’s Victory over Nihilism : https://www.politicalanimalpress.com/product/warspeak-nietzsches-victory-over-nihilism/

More: https://johnscollege.academia.edu/LisevanBoxel

Terms

“Polytropos” : many-turned, what Homer used to describe Odysseus, a Greek hero renowned for his tricks and wisdom.

“Tutor” : a less intimidating but equally respectful term for “professor”.

「施特勞斯詐騙集團」：对思想家，前 St. John’s College Tutor 列奧·施特勞斯（Leo Strauss）和被其重要學術貢獻所影響的學生們的戲稱。

Other works mentioned

Beyond Good and Evil by Friedrich Nietzsche: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/4363/4363-h/4363-h.htm

What is Political Philosophy by Leo Strauss: https://press.uchicago.edu/ucp/books/book/chicago/W/bo3638570.html

Circles by Ralph Waldo Emerson: https://emersoncentral.com/texts/essays-first-series/circles/

Youth by Jospeh Conrad: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/525/525-h/525-h.htm

Wilhelm Meister's Apprenticeship by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe: https://www.gutenberg.org/ebooks/36483

