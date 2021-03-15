[21E04] Neil Postman: 真理和傳達真理的媒介

Login to discuss
?
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Neil Postman 在 *Amusing Ourselves to Death* (「娛樂至死」) 中為媒介頻繁更迭且逐漸趨同，變得單一的時代提供了一種從希臘到康德，從 epistemology 蛻變出來的強有力的思考工具。
Neil Postman 在 Amusing Ourselves to Death (「娛樂至死」) 中為媒介頻繁更迭且逐漸趨同，變得單一的時代提供了一種從希臘到康德，從 epistemology 蛻變出來的強有力的思考工具。
Zizheng: https://zizhengw.github.io/
Jinglong
Danchen
Amusing Ourselves to Death, Neil Postman: https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/74034.Amusing_Ourselves_to_Death
Ten Commandments: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Exodus+20&version=KJV
「WūJīMāChā瞭望台」作為 WūJīMāChā 的一部分，負責記錄觀察和思考，從而推動行動。更多請見主頁：https://www.wujimacha.com/
歡迎訂閱「WūJīMāChā瞭望台」：https://www.wujimacha.com/pub/how-to-subscribe
往期節目分類匯總：https://www.wujimacha.com/podcast