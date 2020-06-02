Skip to main content
WūJīMāChā
Art & Philosophy
Published on Jul 02, 2020

[20E18] 淺談黑格爾的歷史觀

書寫歷史要求作者俱備洞察一時代之原則的能力。但這個表達很模糊。什麼是洞察？人在傾聽之中得到了什麼？傾聽者和講述者的關係是什麼？誰的講述才有效？如果歷史並非實證的科學（如 Croce 所言，歷史更近於藝術），而必須“追索”而來，那麼對於“追索”這個行為本身，要給予思。討論的啟發來自 Strauss 的 Hegel 講座。

by Qin LIN, Jinglong Yang, and Wang, Zizheng | 王子正
Published onJul 02, 2020
Recording

Intro

Voices

Jinglong

Zizheng: https://zizhengw.github.io/

林檎：https://twitter.com/underwaternya

Notes

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
