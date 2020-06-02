[20E18] 淺談黑格爾的歷史觀

書寫歷史要求作者俱備洞察一時代之原則的能力。但這個表達很模糊。什麼是洞察？人在傾聽之中得到了什麼？傾聽者和講述者的關係是什麼？誰的講述才有效？如果歷史並非實證的科學（如 Croce 所言，歷史更近於藝術），而必須“追索”而來，那麼對於“追索”這個行為本身，要給予思。討論的啟發來自 Strauss 的 Hegel 講座。
Jinglong
Zizheng: https://zizhengw.github.io/
林檎：https://twitter.com/underwaternya
關於 Leo Strauss：https://leostrausscenter.uchicago.edu/about/
Leo Strauss on Hegel, Strauss: https://press.uchicago.edu/ucp/books/book/chicago/L/bo40850755.html
Philosophy of History, G.F.W. Hegel: https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/25241.The_Philosophy_of_History?from_search=true&from_srp=true&qid=UQr17ZR32h&rank=2
Roads to Santiago, Cees Nooteboom: https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/326025.Roads_to_Santiago?from_search=true&from_srp=true&qid=BFGCqckcsF&rank=1
"The owl of Minerva takes its flight at dusk." From Hegel's Philosophy of Right
文中提到的「PI」即 Ludwig Wittgenstein's Philosophical Investigations ：https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/12073.Philosophical_Investigations?ac=1&from_search=true&qid=5cmxMo3v1u&rank=1
