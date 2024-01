[20E1] 地鐵的孤立 土地的失聯

An Ode to Women Who Walk, From Virginia Woolf to Greta Gerwig

An Ode to Women Who Walk, From Virginia Woolf to Greta Gerwig

Description

I love shots of women walking through cities in films. Especially in 80s New York (Meryl Streep in Heartburn, Meryl Streep in Falling in Love, Meryl Streep in Kramer Vs Kramer, Amy Irving in Crossi…