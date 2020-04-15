Donate & Contribute | 捐助 & 其它方式支持

All of WūJīMāChā's contents and projects are currently shared across the Internet in a free and open source manner. We think such is the proper way to utilize the web—after all, it is in line with the pioneers' vision. Real beneficial thoughts and projects are always available to those who need them at the right moment, so their sharing should not be restricted by any artificial rules, particularly capitalistic ones. Such we always believe in.

WūJīMāChā 目前的所有內容和項目全部以免費和開源的方式分享至互联网之所及。我們認爲這是使用網絡的恰當方式——畢竟，它符合那些先驅者們的初衷。而真正有益的思考和項目，總會在恰當的時機出現在那些需要的人面前，因此對它們的分享不應該受任何人爲規則所限制，尤其是那些資本規則的限制。對此我們深信不疑。

While we are also deeply aware of the challenges of doing things in this manner. Perhaps the attempt could be viewed as a gamble on "humanity"—but a gamble worth betting. Such we always enjoy embarking on.

而我們也深諳如此行事方式在目前所需要面临的挑战。或許如此嘗試可以被看作是一次關於「人」的賭博。但它值得一賭。 對此我們樂此不疲。

Therefore we need your contribution. If you find our contents enjoyable and like the way we do things, please consider helping us remain sustainable through some or all of the following ways:

因此我們需要你的支持。如果你喜歡我們的內容，並認同我們的做事風格，請你考慮通過以下其中一些或全部方式幫助我們得以良性運轉：

--

WūJīMāChā Founding Members

WūJīMāChā 創始成員