Architectural Observation, Art & Philosophy, Field Recording, Life & Work—the WūJīMāChā Dialogue documents everyday conversations in a somehow dusted but never polished fashion. Conversations are conducted mostly in Mandarin Chinese and English, supported by bilingual summaries.
Happy listening : )
建築性觀察、藝術 & 哲學、環境錄音、生活 & 工作——「WūJīMāChā 對話」以一種略微推敲但不曾精雕細琢的方式記錄日常對話。語言多爲北方话和英文，並配有雙語摘要。
通過 Apple 播客、Spotify、小宇宙、播客 RSS、竹白微信小程序以及更多方式訂閲。
收聽愉快：）
